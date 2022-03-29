 Robert Pollard to Reissue Two Out-of-Print Solo LPs as New Album - Rolling Stone
Robert Pollard Combining Two Out-of-Print Solo Albums Into New LP, ‘Our Gaze’

The Guided by Voices frontman’s latest project features 15 songs from his 2007 albums, Standard Gargoyle Decisions and Coast to Coast Carpet of Love

Jon Blistein

Guided by VoicesRobert Pollard has reimagined and combined his two out-of-print 2007 albums into a new release, Our Gaze, set to arrive May 20 via Rockathon Records.

The new project pulls songs from the two LPs Pollard released on Oct. 9, 2007: Standard Gargoyle Decisions and Coast to Coast Carpet of Love (both albums were originally issued by Merge Records). Though both albums are still available digitally, they’ve been out-of-print in physical formats for a while now, which is why Pollard decided to winnow the combined track list down to 15 songs and release them as Our Gaze. 

Our Gaze is available to pre-order on vinyl now. To accompany the album’s announcement, Pollard has released “Feel Not Crushed” — originally on Standard Gargoyle Decisions — as the first single.

At the beginning of March, the ever-prolific Pollard and Guided by Voices released their 35th studio album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral. The indie rock vets have been on a characteristic tear the past several years, dropping two albums in 2021 — Earth Man Blues and It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! — after issuing three in 2020. 

GBV are currently on tour in support of Crystal Nuns Cathedral, with additional dates scheduled through May, June, and July. 

Our Gaze Vinyl Tracklist

Side One
1. “The Killers”
2. “Pill Gone Girl”
3. “Count Us In”
4. “The Island Lobby”
5. “Rud Fins”
6. “Current Desperation (Angels Speak of Nothing)”
7. “Hero Blows the Revolution”
8. “Come Here Beautiful”

Side Two
9. “Shadow Port”
10. “Miles Under the Skin”
11. “Folded Claws”
12. “Feel Not Crushed”
13. “Youth Leagues”
14. “When We Were Slaves”
15. “Our Gaze”

