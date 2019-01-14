×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next 6 Ramifications of the Longest Government Shutdown in American History Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Buddy Guy to Headline Third Annual ‘Love Rocks NYC’

Third annual event to benefit NYC non-profit God’s Love We Deliver

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Robert PlantRobert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters in concert at BluesFest 2018 at The O2 Arena in London, UK - 26 Oct 2018

Robert Plant to headline LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert.

Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock

Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow and Hozier are among the all-star line-up set to headline the third annual “LOVE ROCKS NYC” benefit concert, which will raise money for for God’s Love We Deliver. The concert, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Short and other special guests, will take place at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday March 7th.

The line-up will also include Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Grace Potter, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, Lukas Nelson and Ivan Neville, among other artists, and more names are set to be announced. The evening will also feature a house band that brings the likes of Paul Shaffer, Steve Gadd, Shawn Pelton, Larry Campbell, Eric Krasno and Jeff Young together on the stage. The event is being presented by fashion designer John Varvatos and NYC real estate broker and God’s Love We Deliver Board of Trustees member Greg Williamson.

Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale Friday January 18 at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit God’s Love We Deliver, which has raised $3.6 million with the past two LOVE ROCKS NYC events. The non-profit organization provides life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in New York City living with severe illness and will celebrate its 34th anniversary this year.

In This Article: Hozier, Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad