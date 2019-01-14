Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Buddy Guy to Headline Third Annual ‘Love Rocks NYC’

Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow and Hozier are among the all-star line-up set to headline the third annual “LOVE ROCKS NYC” benefit concert, which will raise money for for God’s Love We Deliver. The concert, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Short and other special guests, will take place at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday March 7th.

The line-up will also include Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Grace Potter, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, Lukas Nelson and Ivan Neville, among other artists, and more names are set to be announced. The evening will also feature a house band that brings the likes of Paul Shaffer, Steve Gadd, Shawn Pelton, Larry Campbell, Eric Krasno and Jeff Young together on the stage. The event is being presented by fashion designer John Varvatos and NYC real estate broker and God’s Love We Deliver Board of Trustees member Greg Williamson.

Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale Friday January 18 at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit God’s Love We Deliver, which has raised $3.6 million with the past two LOVE ROCKS NYC events. The non-profit organization provides life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in New York City living with severe illness and will celebrate its 34th anniversary this year.