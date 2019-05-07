×
Rolling Stone
Robert Plant Plots North American Tour

Former Led Zeppelin frontman details fall run with Sensational Space Shifters

Robert PlantLove Rocks Concert Benefiting God's Love We Deliver, New York City, USA - 07 Mar 2019

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will hit the road this fall with his band the Sensational Space Shifters.

Debra L Rothenberg/REX/Shutterst

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will embark on a short North American tour this fall. The 10-date trek will launch September 13th with a previously announced set at the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival in Fredericton, New Brunswick in Canada. Plant will then head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a co-headlining gig with Nathaniel Ratliff and the Night Sweats September 17th at the Mann Center.

Plant is also set to perform at festivals in Indianapolis, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky before his trek wraps October 3rd at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon.

Tickets go on sale May 10th at 10 a.m. local time, while fan pre-sales will begin tomorrow, May 8th, at 10 a.m. local time with access available via Plant’s website. Local pre-sales will start May 9th at 10 a.m. local time and all pre-sales will wrap that same day at 10 p.m. local time.

Prior to his North American run, Plant will spend much of the summer touring Europe. The former Led Zeppelin frontman released his most recent solo album, Carry Fire, in 2017.

Robert Plant Tour Dates

September 13 – Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center (with Nathaniel Ratliff and the Night Sweats)
September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Outlaw Music Festival
September 21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 23 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom
September 25 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheatre
September 27 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 29 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center For The Arts
October 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
October 3 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

 

