Robert Plant Plots North American Tour

Robert Plant announced a spring tour with his new band Saving Grace, marking their performance debut in North America.

Plant formed Saving Grace — vocalist Suzy Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson and guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley — last year, playing several shows in the U.K. The band also unveiled a cover of Low’s “Everybody’s Song.” Plant and Dian harmonize, singing “Breaking everybody’s heart/Taking everyone apart” before the drums kick in.

Last December, Plant released an extensive box set titled Digging Deep, titled after his podcast by the same name. The collection, made up of eight seven-inch singles from his solo career, comes off his own EsParanza label. His last proper studio album was 2017’s Carry Fire.

Although Plant has refused to reunite with Led Zeppelin — last performing with the remaining members in 2007 at London’s O2 arena — he usually performs Zeppelin material. He recently performed “Immigrant Song” in Iceland for the first time since 1996. Last week marked the 45th anniversary of Physical Graffiti.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10 a.m. local time. Capitol Theatre tickets go on sale at noon.

Saving Grace Tour Dates

May 12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

May 13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

May 15 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music: Maurer Hall

May 17 — Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage – The Clay Center

May 19 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

May 20 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

May 23 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre