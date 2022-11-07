fbpixel
Memories of Mimi

Robert Plant Remembers Low’s Mimi Parker With ‘Monkey’ Cover

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy also honored the late singer who died on Saturday, sharing a rendition of "I Hear... Goodnight"
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns; Rick Kern/Getty Images

Fans of Low are continuing to mourn Mimi Parker, who died Saturday after battling ovarian cancer. A day after her death, Robert Plant honored Parker by performing a cover of one of the duo’s songs.

“We’ve been drawn to the music of the great duo Low from Duluth, Minnesota, and sadly tonight, we know that unfortunately we’ve lost one of those two people,” Plant said during a show in Glasgow. “So we give our songs tonight to Mimi and Alan [Sparhawk].”

Plant — who was performing with his band Saving Grace — sang “Money” with bandmate Suzi Dian. (He previously covered the song on his 2010 solo album Band of Joy.)

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy similarly honored the late singer, by sharing a cover of “I Hear… Goodnight” — which Low originally sang with Dirty Three in 2001 — as an audio recording on his Starship Casual Substack newsletter.

“Heartbreaking,” commented one fan. “It feels like an unbearable loss that Alan and Mimi can’t sing together anymore,” added another.

I hear the moon turn to blood,” Tweedy sings backed by the sound of a soft, melancholic guitar. “And it says oh, oh, goodnight.”

Other artists shared their tributes and condolences with messages on social media, including producer Steve Albini, who tweeted, “I heard the news in the most base circumstances, surrounded by degenerates, stuck and cursing, in a conference room in Deerfield. I was momentarily overwhelmed, the sound of her voice resonant in my memory, beautiful and heartbreaking. Godspeed Mimi Parker. Requiescat.”

Mogwai and Minor Victories’ guitarist Stuart Braithwaite shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, “Absolutely heartbroken by the news about Mimi. Sending all my love to Alan and his family.”

“So sorry to hear this news. Love and condolences to all who knew and loved Mimi,” added Tracey Thorn.

Parker’s husband, Low frontman Alan Sparhawk, confirmed the news of her death on Twitter. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but… She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

In recent months, Low had to cancel many tour dates while Parker underwent ovarian cancer treatment. “There have been difficult days, but your love has sustained us and will continue to lift us through this time,” Sparhawk wrote in an Instagram message to fans on Oct. 7. Parker said she had been diagnosed with cancer in Dec. 2020.

