Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next 'The President Is Acting as if the Russians Have Something on Him. There’s Just No Other Way to Describe It' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Robert Plant Extends ‘Carry Fire’ Tour With New U.S. Dates

Singer and Sensational Space Shifters adds Southwest and Midwest gigs to festival itinerary

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters perform at the State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, in AtlantaRobert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters In Concert - , Atlanta, USA - 08 Jun 2018

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters extend their trek in support of 'Carry Fire' into fall with a new slate of U.S. tour dates.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will extend their trek in support of 2017’s Carry Fire into the fall with a new slate of North American tour dates.

The singer’s next Carry Fire leg concentrates on the Midwest and Southwest with September shows scheduled for Kansas City, Santa Fe, Tucson and Tulsa. The latest leg concludes with three Texas gigs: September 25th in Irving, September 27th in Lubbock and September 29th with an Austin City Limits taping at the Moody Theater.

Padding out Plant’s September plans are a handful of previously announced festival dates at St. Louis’ LouFest, the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Kaaboo in Del Mar, California, Louisville and Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

Tickets for all Plant standalone shows are on sale at Plant’s official site beginning today.

Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters are currently on a European tour celebrating Carry Fire, the singer’s 11th LP, which Rolling Stone named one of the year’s 50 Best Albums of 2017.

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters Tour Dates

September 9 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
September 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
September 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
September 15 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
September 16 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO
September 19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
September 21 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory
September 27 – Lubbock, TX @ Lubbock Municipal Auditorium
September 29 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

In This Article: Robert Plant

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad