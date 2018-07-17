Robert Plant Extends ‘Carry Fire’ Tour With New U.S. Dates

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will extend their trek in support of 2017’s Carry Fire into the fall with a new slate of North American tour dates.

The singer’s next Carry Fire leg concentrates on the Midwest and Southwest with September shows scheduled for Kansas City, Santa Fe, Tucson and Tulsa. The latest leg concludes with three Texas gigs: September 25th in Irving, September 27th in Lubbock and September 29th with an Austin City Limits taping at the Moody Theater.

Padding out Plant’s September plans are a handful of previously announced festival dates at St. Louis’ LouFest, the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Kaaboo in Del Mar, California, Louisville and Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

Tickets for all Plant standalone shows are on sale at Plant’s official site beginning today.

Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters are currently on a European tour celebrating Carry Fire, the singer’s 11th LP, which Rolling Stone named one of the year’s 50 Best Albums of 2017.

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters Tour Dates

September 9 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

September 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

September 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

September 15 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

September 16 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO

September 19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

September 21 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory

September 27 – Lubbock, TX @ Lubbock Municipal Auditorium

September 29 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater