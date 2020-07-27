Robert Plant to Release ‘Digging Deep’ Career Anthology

Robert Plant has announced that he will be releasing a career-spanning anthology set titled Digging Deep to accompany the third season of his podcast Digging Deep With Robert Plant.

The two-disk CD set — also available for digital streaming and download — will include 30 songs from Plant’s four-decade, 11-album career as a solo artist, including a number of songs that premiered on his podcast. Highlights include the chart-topping rock hit “Hurting Kind” and the Grammy-nominated song “Shine All Around.”

A few previously released songs will also be included: “Nothing Takes the Place of You” (written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall for 2013 film Winter in the Blood) and “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)” (from the upcoming album Band of Joy Volume 2). The collection also includes a duet of Charley Feathers’ rockabilly classic “Too Much Alike” with singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, who collaborated with Plant on the CD set along with Jimmy Page, Phil Collins, Buddy Miller, Nigel Kennedy, Richard Thompson and more.

Digging Deep With Robert Plant begins its third season Monday, July 27th, and the anthology set will be released on Friday, October 2nd, via Plant’s own Es Paranza label.

Robert Plant, Digging Deep Tracklist

CD1

1. Rainbow

2. Hurting Kind

3. Shine It All Around

4. Ship of Fools

5. Nothing Takes the Place of You*

6. Darkness, Darkness

7. Heaven Knows

8. In the Mood

9. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)*

10. New World

11. Like I’ve Never Been Gone

12. I Believe

13. Dance with You Tonight

14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

15. Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2

1. Angel Dance

2. Takamba

3. Anniversary

4. Wreckless Love

5. White Clean & Neat

6. Silver Rider

7. Fat Lip

8. 29 Palms

9. Last Time I Saw Her

10. Embrace Another Fall

11. Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin)*

12. Big Log

13. Falling in Love Again

14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)

15. Promised Land

*previously unreleased