Robert Plant Details Seven-Inch Vinyl Box Set ‘Digging Deep’

Robert Plant will reissue a series of hit songs and album deep cuts as a new box set, Digging Deep, out December 13th via Plant’s own EsParanza label. The Digging Deep box set gets its title from the ex-Led Zeppelin frontman’s podcast by the same name, in which he recounts the stories behind various songs from his vast catalogue.

The Digging Deep box set will comprise eight seven-inch vinyl singles, featuring two tracks each from one of Plant’s eight solo albums. The discs will boast hit songs like “Little by Little,” “Tall Cool One” and “Hurting Kind,” alongside more obscure cuts, including some that Plant has discussed on the podcast, such as “Like I’ve Never Been Gone,” “Tin Pan Valley” and “Big Log” (the latter two will feature on Season Two). Digging Deep is available to pre-order via Plant’s website.

Season Two of Digging Deep premieres Monday, September 30th, with an episode on “Tin Pan Valley,” off Plant’s 2005 album, Strange Sensation. Five more episodes of the podcast will be released in the coming weeks, with the last one arriving alongside the official release of the box set.

Along with prepping the new box set and season two of Digging Deep, Plant has spent much of the year on the road. Earlier this month, he kicked off a North American tour that continues Tuesday, October 1st, in Salt Lake City, Utah, then wraps October 3rd in Bend, Oregon. Plant’s most recent solo album, Carry Fire, arrived in 2017.

Digging Deep Track List

Disc 1

Side A: “Burning Down One Side”

Side B: “Like I’ve Never Been Gone”

Disc 2

Side A: “Big Log”

Side B: “In The Mood”

Disc 3

Side A: “Too Loud”

Side B: “Little By Little”

Disc 4

Side A: “Ship of Fools”

Side B: “Tall Cool One”

Disc 5

Side A: “Hurting Kind”

Side B: “Tie Dye on the Highway”

Disc 6

Side A: “Calling To You “

Side B: “29 Palms”

Disc 7

Side A: “Song To The Siren”

Side B: “Morning Dew”

Disc 8

Side A: “Shine It All Around”

Side B: “Tin Pan Valley”