Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Look High and Low in ‘Searching for My Love’ Video

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ “Searching for My Love” gets a weathered storybook journey in a newly shared music video directed by Matt Mahurin.

The video follows Julia Lucey and Rolan Meyer through a narrative that spans land and sea, blending the storylines of an ocean-bound mermaid and a treasure-hungry pirate.

The cover, originally recorded by Bobby Moore and the Rhythm Aces, appears on Raise the Roof, the duo’s first joint album in 14 years. Produced by T-Bone Burnett, the record features only one original song on its 12-song tracklist amid renditions of classics from Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, the Everly Brothers, Bert Jansch, and more.

“I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I’ve explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion,” Plant shared in a statement around the record release. “It’s another blend that we’ve got, and long may we have more of them.”

Plant and Krauss have scheduled a 10-date summer tour for later this year. In June, the duo will make stops in New York, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. It marks their first tour together in 12 years.