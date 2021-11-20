See Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Bring ‘Raise the Roof’ Songs to CBS Shows

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrated the release of Raise the Roof Friday by performing a pair of songs from their new album on The Late Show and then on Saturday’s CBS Mornings.

For the pre-taped, out-of-studio performance from Nashville, Plant and Krauss — encircled by their troupe of guitarists and percussionists — delivered “Can’t Let Go” and, as a web exclusive, “Trouble With My Lover” from the new LP, their first album together since 2007’s Grammy Album of the Year-winning Raising Sand.

The appearance offered a preview of Plant and Krauss’ just-announced 2022 trek, the first time the duo have toured together in 11 years.

Hours after The Late Show virtual visit, the Led Zeppelin legend and bluegrass singer stopped by the Country Music Hall of Fame to talk to CBS Mornings about their latest collaboration.

“It’s tough, singing what they call harmonies, was always a but a challenge to me. But I cracked it,” Plant said, noting that, prior to Krauss, his only other duet with a female artists was Led Zeppelin’s “Battle of Evermore” with Fairport Convention singer Sandy Denny.

“I’m having to learn stuff that isn’t natural to me. Sometimes, it’s not easy, but it’s doable.”

Plant and Krauss then again performed two Raise the Roof tracks on CBS, “Searching for My Love” and reprising “Can’t Let Go.”