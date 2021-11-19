Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Plot First U.S. Tour in 12 Years

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will return to the road together for the first time in 12 years next June.

The duo will kick off a 10-date U.S. tour June 1, 2022 at CMAC in Canandaigua, New York, and the trek will wrap June 16 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta. Plant and Krauss will then head to the U.K. and Europe for a string of dates at the end of June and into July.

Tickets for the U.S. shows will go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time (save for the final show in Atlanta, which go on sale at 9 a.m. ET). A series of presales will begin, however, on Nov. 29. Full information is available on Plant and Krauss’ website.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of Plant and Krauss’ new album, Raise the Roof, out Friday, Nov. 19. The album arrives 13 years after their surprise 2007 hit, Raising Sand, which went on to win five Grammys, including Album of the Year. Raise the Roof was produced by T-Bone Burnett (who also worked on Raising Sand), and it primarily finds Plant and Krauss covering songs by artists like Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, the Everly Brothers and Bert Jansch, though it does feature one original, “High and Lonesome.”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Tour Dates

June 1 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 3 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 4 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 6 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 7 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion

June 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann

June 14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park