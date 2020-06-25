 New Supergroup Dinner Party Debuts With Pointed New Song 'Freeze Tag' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Eric Church Demands Substance in Furious 'Stick That in Your Country Song' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder Debut New Supergroup Dinner Party

Band shares “Freeze Tag,” featuring Phoelix, from upcoming self-titled debut

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder debuted their new supergroup, Dinner Party, with an effortlessly smooth, but lyrically pointed track, “Freeze Tag.” The song will appear on Dinner Party’s self-titled debut album, out July 10th via Sounds of Crenshaw/Empire.

“Freeze Tag” boasts a tasteful groove anchored by shuffling drums and sweeping guitars — and accentuated with occasional horn riffs. But the upbeat instrumental is balanced by a tender vocal performance from Chicago’s Phoelix, whose lyrics deftly tackle systemic racism and police brutality: “They told me put my hands up behind my head,” he sings during the hook. “I think they got the wrong one/I’m sick and tired of runnin’/I’ve been searching where the love went.”

Dinner Party came together while Martin and Glasper — who first met way back in 1996 at a jazz band camp — were touring with Glasper’s R+R=NOW project. The core idea was to tap into elements of jazz and soul, but root the new group in hip-hop. To bring it all together, Martin enlisted fellow saxophonist Washington and storied hip-hop producer 9th Wonder. Dinner Party recorded their debut album at Chalice Studios in Los Angeles at the end of 2019.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: 9th Wonder, Dinner Party, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper Experiment

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.