Robert Glasper Recruits H.E.R. for New Song ‘Better Than I Imagined’

Robert Glasper recruited H.E.R. for the new single “Better Than I Imagined,” the first offering from the Grammy-winning producer’s upcoming 2021 project.

The track, an ode to black love, also features spoken word contributions from Meshell Ndegeocello. “Black lives matter and so does black love; no one wants a life without love, but we have generations of people in our community who haven’t had the tools to actually be in healthy relationships,” Glasper said of the song in a statement.

“It seems like people are finally ready to open their eyes to systemic racism in this country, and if we’re going to talk about it, we have to also talk about how it affects our relationships — how we communicate, how we see ourselves, how we treat each other. It’s not always good, even though maybe it could be.”

“Better Than I Imagined,” set for Glasper’s 2021 LP Black Radio 3, was also paired with a music video directed by Marvin Lau and animated by Gianni Lee. Glasper will also perform August 28th at the March on Washington — exactly 57 years to the day from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.