Robert Glasper Teams With Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. for New Song ‘Black Superhero’

Robert Glasper has assembled an all-star crew of collaborators for the pianist’s upcoming new album Black Radio III, the third volume in a series of LPs Glasper began 10 years ago with 2012’s Grammy-winning Black Radio.

Ahead of Black Radio III’s Feb. 25 release, Glasper has shared the new single “Black Superhero,” featuring Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T. The track was accompanied by a black-and-white video featuring real-life heroes in the Los Angeles community.

The album — available to preorder now — also boasts appearances by Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding (“Why We Speak”), H.E.R. + Meshell Ndegeocello (“Better Than I Imagined,” which won the 2021 Grammy for Best R&B Song), Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla $ign, Yebba, De La Soul’s Posdnuos, Ant Clemons, Common, Lalah Hathaway, and more many.

The prolific Glasper last released Dinner Party — a collaboration with Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, and 9th Wonder — in 2020. The pianist will next lead a special Martin Luther King Day performance on the Tonight Show on Jan. 17th alongside Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amir Sulaiman and the Roots.

Black Radio III Tracklist

1. In Tune ft. Amir Sulaiman

2. Black Superhero ft. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.

3. Shine ft. D Smoke + Tiffany Gouché

4. Why We Speak ft. Q-Tip + Esperanza Spalding

5. Over ft. Yebba

6. Better Than I Imagined ft. H.E.R. + Meshell Ndegeocello

7. Everybody Wants To Rule the World ft. Lalah Hathaway + Common

8. Everybody Love ft. Musiq Soulchild + Posdnuos

9. It Don’t Matter ft. Gregory Porter + Ledisi

10. Heaven’s Here ft. Ant Clemons

11. Out of My Hands ft Jennifer Hudson

12. Forever ft. PJ Morton + India.Arie

13. Bright Lights (with Ty Dolla $ign)