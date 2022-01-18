Robert Glasper Assembles All-Star Cast For ‘Black Superhero’ On ‘Fallon’

Robert Glasper appeared on The Tonight Show Monday to showcase two tracks off the pianist’s upcoming album, Black Radio III.

The “Black Superhero” performance, assembled in honor of the Martin Luther King Day holiday, featured appearances from Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Glasper and poet Amir Sulaiman kicked off the set with the spoken-word prelude, “In Tune,” which also appears on the album.

“Black Superhero” is the newest single from Black Radio III, the third volume in a series of LPs Glasper began 10 years ago with 2012’s Grammy Award-winning Black Radio. The album is set to be released Feb. 25.

The album — available to preorder now — boasts appearances by Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding (“Why We Speak”), H.E.R. + Meshell Ndegeocello (“Better Than I Imagined,” which won the 2021 Grammy for Best R&B Song), Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla $ign, Common and more.

Glasper last released Dinner Party — a collaboration with Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, and 9th Wonder — in 2020.