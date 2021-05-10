Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Cover the Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox performed a riotous cover of the Prodigy’s “Firestarter” in the latest edition of their at-home Sunday Lunch performance videos, joined by their mysterious masked guitarist Sidney Jake.

“You are about to see our favorite kitchen trio as you have never seen them before and it cannot be unseen,” the video warns at the beginning, and they’re not kidding around. In a tribute to the Prodigy’s outrageous outfit stylings, both Fripp and Willcox sport black eye makeup and mohawks, with Willcox covered from the neck down in fiery red bodypaint. Fripp also appears to have switched outfits with Sidney Jake from the last video: the King Crimson founder now wears a Lamb of God T-shirt, while Jake sports Fripp’s usual shirt, vest, and tie.

“I’m the bitch you hated/Filth infatuated, yeah/I’m the pain you tasted/Fell intoxicated,” Willcox chants over Fripp and Jake’s guitars while banging on a hanging pot in their kitchen. In the background, a sign with the name “Keith” and a painted heart is hung up on the cabinet, in tribute to the Prodigy’s late singer Keith Flint.

Fripp and Willcox began their Sunday Lunch series at the beginning of 2021 with a cover of Metallica’s “Sandman.” They’ve since performed covers of Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” Alice Cooper’s “Poison,” and more.