Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Share High-Spirited ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ Cover

As December nears, the husband and wife duo of King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and singer/actress Toyah Willcox are getting in the holiday spirit with a cover of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,” the latest installation from their series Sunday Lunch.

While Fripp and Willcox take turns trading lyrics to the classic holiday jingle, with humbug written across the former’s forehead, a sign in the far back of the room peeks out, reading: “Frippmas Christmas Bitch!”

Last week, the couple offered up a high-spirited and slightly disjointed sing-along of “Silent Night,” but their rendition of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” falls closer in line with the slate of pop tunes they have tried on in the past few months.

Sunday Lunch, which was launched last year amid the pandemic, has seen the pair taking on everything from Britney Spears’ “Toxic” to Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.” What started as a way to connect with others during a reeling period has since expanded into a weekly treat.

“I wanted to get Robert moving. This whole thing about being in lockdown was people were stopping moving, and our generation must move. So I taught him how to jive to “Rock Around the Clock,” and we filmed it,” Willcox told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It’s the first time we’d ever posted anything like it, our first step into that form of social media. And we got a million hits within a couple of hours as far away as the Philippines and Australia. And we thought, “Wow.”