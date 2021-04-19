Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox (Can’t Get No) Satisfaction in Latest Quarantine Video

Considering the amount of classic rock covers Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have performed in their quarantine video series, it’s shocking they haven’t taken on the Rolling Stones — but the couple rectifies that with a new clip of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The video features Willcox in a sheer painted top surrounded by bubbles while belting out Mick Jagger’s lines. The King Crimson guitarist sits in his usual cozy spot — strumming and providing backing vocals — while the mysterious Sidney Jake supports.

Fripp and Willcox recently went into heavy metal territory with Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast” and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law.” Although in the past they’ve torn through classics like Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” they’ve also veered into pop — covering Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and even the standard “When I Fall in Love.”

“My wife is a force of nature and my wife leads the way,” Fripp told Rolling Stone last month. “My wife is a star. One thing has really pissed me off increasingly: currently there is a debate ongoing about women’s role in the world generally, specifically now in the music industry. My wife is a cultural influencer from the late Seventies through the Eighties. And I’ve seen her airbrushed from history in a way which I continue to find incomprehensible. So here we are at home presenting essentially my wife’s visions, here and immediately.