 Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Cover Sex Pistols' 'Pretty Vacant'
Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Cover Sex Pistols’ ‘Pretty Vacant’ for Cover Series

Punk rockers continue their Sunday Lunch series with…more punk rock

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have been dishing out a Sunday Lunch cover series on YouTube since the beginning of the year, performing Black Sabbath, ZZ Top, and System of a Down songs from their kitchen. This past weekend, the pair returned to Willcox’s punk roots with a cover of the Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant.”

Joined by their mysterious masked guitarist Sidney Jake, the couple played the song in their typically outlandish outfits, with Willcox donning full body paint, similar to her appearance for the Prodigy’s “Firestarter.” Willcox baring her full cleavage has become something of a running joke during the Sunday Lunch performances, and at the end of their “Pretty Vacant” rendition, Willcox couldn’t resist drawing attention to it, pressing her husband’s face into her chest while declaring him “Robert Boob Plant.”

Fripp and Wilcox kicked off the Sunday Lunch series in early 2021 with a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and have continued the series with covers of Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine,” the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction,” Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law,” and more.

