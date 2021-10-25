See Robert Fripp Table-Dance to ‘Peaches’ With Toyah Willcox

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, have shared the latest cover from their Sunday Lunch series, this time performing the Stranglers‘ “Peaches.”

The couple launched their online series last year in which they shared covers of tracks by Nirvana, the Rolling Stones, and David Bowie.

In the cover — recorded from the kitchen with Fripp dancing on the kitchen table — Willcox sings the track from the Stranglers’ debut 1977 album Rattus Norvegicus while stirring a mixing bowl.

“Well the tables have turned again and Robert’s back on the table…… and everything is just Peachy!” she captioned the video.

In February, Willcox told The Guardian that the viral video series was a way to occupy her husband through the lockdown.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

One of the pair’s most popular videos is a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” performed on an exercise bike in a semi-translucent shirt. The video currently has more than 7.5 million views.

“We did the exercise bike in a rehearsal, and my top was completely see-through, which was a surprise,” she said. “I have a mentor who’s basically my personal trainer and teaches me guitar, and he was born in 1980, he doesn’t know who the hell I am. I said: ‘Can I get away with this as a 62-year-old?’ And he said: ‘Do it.’ And I trusted that response.”

She also spoke about the entertainment factor for the couple, as well as the joy it brought viewers. “I’m doing this to him all the time to make him laugh because he needs to laugh. If people saw what we got up to, they’d wonder if we were nine years old.” She recalled hiding from Fripp in the shower: “And he turns the light on and I’m in the corner like a demented child and it just freaks him out. We have had moments where he says: ‘Can this just stop?’”