 See Robert Fripp Table-Dance to 'Peaches' With Toyah Willcox - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Succession' Recap: Four on the Floor
Home Music Music News

See Robert Fripp Table-Dance to ‘Peaches’ With Toyah Willcox

The latest cover from their Sunday Lunch series

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, have shared the latest cover from their Sunday Lunch series, this time performing the Stranglers‘ “Peaches.”

The couple launched their online series last year in which they shared covers of tracks by Nirvana, the Rolling Stones, and David Bowie.

In the cover — recorded from the kitchen with Fripp dancing on the kitchen table — Willcox sings the track from the Stranglers’ debut 1977 album Rattus Norvegicus while stirring a mixing bowl.

“Well the tables have turned again and Robert’s back on the table…… and everything is just Peachy!” she captioned the video.

In February, Willcox told The Guardian that the viral video series was a way to occupy her husband through the lockdown.

Related Stories

King Crimson's Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Continue to Break Our Brains With 'I'm Too Sexy' Cover
A King Crimson Tour Can't Stop Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox's YouTube Cover Series

Related Stories

sexiest music videos madonna prince beyonce
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

One of the pair’s most popular videos is a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” performed on an exercise bike in a semi-translucent shirt. The video currently has more than 7.5 million views.

“We did the exercise bike in a rehearsal, and my top was completely see-through, which was a surprise,” she said. “I have a mentor who’s basically my personal trainer and teaches me guitar, and he was born in 1980, he doesn’t know who the hell I am. I said: ‘Can I get away with this as a 62-year-old?’ And he said: ‘Do it.’ And I trusted that response.”

She also spoke about the entertainment factor for the couple, as well as the joy it brought viewers.  “I’m doing this to him all the time to make him laugh because he needs to laugh. If people saw what we got up to, they’d wonder if we were nine years old.” She recalled hiding from Fripp in the shower: “And he turns the light on and I’m in the corner like a demented child and it just freaks him out. We have had moments where he says: ‘Can this just stop?’”

In This Article: Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.