Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Serve Up a Cover of Mötley Crüe’s ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and singer/actress Toyah Willcox continued their Sunday Lunch series with a cover of Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls.”

Stationed as always in their kitchen, Fripp bashed out the 1987 hair metal classic on guitar while Willcox hammed it up with a fittingly wild vocal performance. Willcox also spent the video waving around a tennis racket and squeezed in some forehand practice as she bellowed, “But what I need to make me tight are/Girls, girls, girls /Long legs and burgundy lips.”

Fripp and Willcox launched their Sunday Lunch last year in quarantine. The videos began with little bits and performances, although, eventually, the couple started playing short, delightfully over-the-top covers of various songs. Previous entries include renditions of Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze,” Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love,” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Last week, Fripp and Willcox covered Britney Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic,” adding a prominent #FreeBritney hashtag to the video in a nod to the pop star’s ongoing conservatorship battle. Topping it all off, Fripp and Willcox even held up handmade “We Love You Britney” signs at the end.