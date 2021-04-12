Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Go Heavy Metal With Cover of Judas Priest’s ‘Breaking the Law’

Following their cover of Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast,” Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have continued their heavy metal streak by taking on Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law.”

The quirky clip features Willcox dressed as a cop, holding a badge and baton with aviator sunglasses. A fan supplies massive wind action to her hair as Fripp sits alongside her, playing the opening riff. Later, Willcox dances and holds up her gold record of Toyah’s Anthem.

The video is the couple’s latest in their Sunday Lunch quarantine video series, where they cover everything from Britney Spears’ “Toxic” to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” In an interview with Rolling Stone last month, the couple discussed the genesis of the series. “I wanted to get Robert moving,” Willcox said. “This whole thing about being in lockdown was people were stopping moving, and our generation must move.”

“One of my personal interests in this is to give a hefty kicking to received opinion,” the King Crimson guitarist added. “In terms of the received opinion of Fripp, it’s: ‘We know he’s a terrible man, he hates his friends, he’s nasty to people, he’s heartless, raging and venal,’ and all the rest of this nonsense. In terms of actually engaging with this, I don’t think it’s possible. But in terms of the Sunday Lunches, there is an entirely different aspect of me that my wife has actually been keen to present for a very long time, the side of Robert that really no one gets to see. I probably would not have done it without the lockdown either.”