King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Continue to Break Our Brains With ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Cover

In the year and a half that King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, have been doing their wild and bawdy Sunday Lunch series it’s almost shocking that they hadn’t yet busted out a cover of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.” Well, that wait is finally over.

The performance isn’t exactly what one might think of as “sexy,” although that does seem to be the joke. Rather it finds Fripp in a dowdy tie, vest, and cardigan ensemble, standing on a table and bopping along as he customizes the lyrics as he sees fit: “I’m too sexy for King Crimson, too sexy guitar, the world — I’m too sexy for the world!” Willcox then occasionally pops up to deliver a rousing, “He’s too sexy!”

Fripp and Willcox launched their “Sunday Lunch” at the start of the pandemic, and they’ve covered everything from the Rolling Stones’ “(I Cant’ Get No) Satisfaction” to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” to Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid.” Not even Fripp’s return to the road with King Crimson stopped the clips, with the couple concocting a remote cover of Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.”

“This whole thing about being in lockdown was people were stopping moving, and our generation must move,” Willcox told Rolling Stone about how the series started. “So I taught him how to jive to ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ and we filmed it. It’s the first time we’d ever posted anything like it, our first step into that form of social media. And we got a million hits within a couple of hours as far away as the Philippines and Australia. And we thought, ‘Wow.’”