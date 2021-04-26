Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Drift Into Space Rock With Hawkwind’s ‘Silver Machine’

Yep, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are back with another quarantine video — this time a cover of Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine.”

The husband-and-wife duo is supported by their usual mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake, who hovers behind them in a gold mask. Willcox tears through the 1972 space rock track covered in body paint and surrounded by bubbles, as the King Crimson guitarist casually sits next to her.

“Silver Machine” follows last week’s cover of the Rolling Stone’s “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Fripp and Willcox’s Sunday Lunch series previously featured renditions of Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law,” Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast,” and many more.

“The one thing that kept coming back to us was that people were desperately lonely,” Willcox told Rolling Stone last month. “All these messages were coming back from people going, ‘Thank you — I was on the brink.’ And you say, ‘Well, the brink of what?’ ‘The brink of not being able to continue.’ We realized that if we kept posting these with a continuity, we were saying we’re not in some big mansion somewhere, drinking champagne and laughing it off. We’re actually in this with you and we’re sharing this with you. We realized we could still be the performers that connect with our audience.”