 A King Crimson Tour Can't Stop Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox's Series
A King Crimson Tour Can’t Stop Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s YouTube Cover Series

Willcox performs the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself” for her husband in latest clip

Angie Martoccio

King Crimson may be currently on tour, but that hasn’t stopped Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox from continuing their YouTube series Sunday Lunch.

The latest episode features a cover of the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.” Wilcoxx greets Fripp remotely — “Hello baby, I’m keeping the bed warm for you” — before diving into the 1990 hit. She seductively rides an exercise bike while Fripp gives comments of approval, from “hubba hubba!” to “wild!”

Since kicking off Sunday Lunch amid the pandemic, the couple has covered everything from the Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” to Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine.

“My wife is a star,” Fripp told Rolling Stone last spring. “One thing has really pissed me off increasingly: currently there is a debate ongoing about women’s role in the world generally, specifically now in the music industry. My wife is a cultural influencer from the late Seventies through the Eighties. And I’ve seen her airbrushed from history in a way which I continue to find incomprehensible. So here we are at home presenting essentially my wife’s visions, here and immediately.”

