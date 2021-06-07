Toyah Wilcox Dumbfounds Robert Fripp While Covering ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’

As the YouTube description proclaims, Toyah Wilcox finally breaks Robert Fripp’s brain as the couple cover ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” in the latest installment of their Sunday Lunch video series.

Joined as always by their masked guitarist, Sydney Jake, the trio ran through the ZZ Top classic with characteristic abandon. About halfway through, though, Wilcox turned to Fripp and flashed him, leaving the guitarist looking dazed and amused, although he still managed to keep his composure and not miss a note.

The performance ended again with Wilcox baring her chest to Fripp, who tried to gather his thoughts enough to close out the video. Jake then chimed in with the quip, “Your parents behaved like this!”

Fripp and Willcox began their Sunday Lunch series in early 2021 with a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” Recently, they’ve covered Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and Prodigy’s “Firestarter,” while other installments have featured Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine,” the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction,” and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law.”