Robert Finley Previews New Dan Auerbach-Produced Album With ‘Souled Out on You’

Five years after making his declarative studio debut at the age of 63, veteran soul-roots singer Robert Finley is poised to release his third studio album, Sharecropper’s Son. The follow-up to 2017’s Goin’ Platinum!, the LP once again pairs Finley with producer Dan Auerbach.

The announcement arrives with a video for the LP’s lead single, “Souled Out on You,” a slow-burning piano ballad that conjures Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ 1956 signature song “I Put a Spell on You.” “Ain’t it a pity,it’s a crying shame,” Finley offers in his weathered, expressive voice, which alternates between baritone and falsetto, “I’m in the heart of the city, and I still feel the pain.”

Sharecropper’s Son is a reflective look at his Louisiana upbringing and the realization of his musical dreams, Finley said in a statement. “We made this album after we all went on tour together, and we were ready. I was ready to tell my story,” he says. “What I want everybody to know from my own experience is that you’re never too young to dream, and that you’re never too old for your dream to come true.”

In 2018, Finley reflected on the music that shaped him. “Music was everywhere in my town, coming from jukeboxes,” he told Rolling Stone. The following year, the singer was exposed to a mainstream audience when he appeared on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent.

Sharecropper’s Son will be released May 21st on Easy Eye Sound Recordings.

Here’s the tracklist:

1. “Souled Out on You”

2. “Make Me Feel Alright”

3. “Sharecropper’s Son”

4. “Better Than I Treat Myself”

5. “Country Child”

6. “Starting to See”

7. “I Can Feel Your Pain”

8. “My Story”

9. “Country Boy”

10. “All My Hope”