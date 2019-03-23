See Robby Krieger, Dave Navarro, Orianthi Play Sultry ‘Back Door Man’

The Doors’ Robby Krieger led a sultry rendition of “Back Door Man,” the blues standard that appeared on the band’s debut album, with vocalist-guitarist Orianthi and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro at a guitar all-stars gig. As she sings, she alternates between declaring, “You’re my backdoor man” and “I’m your backdoor man,” claiming the sexuality that Howlin’ Wolf and Jim Morrison put into the song for herself. Krieger plays a slippery, melodic solo before passing it over to Navarro for a flashier, metal-tinged blues lead and Orianthi for her own gritty instrumental break.

“To be on the same stage with these amazing performers playing my songs is an honor for me,” Robby Krieger tells Rolling Stone.

The performance, which took place in Los Angeles in December, was part of a program called America Salutes You: Guitar Legends II, which will air on AXS Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The program also features appearances by Sammy Hagar, Billy Gibbons, Stephen Stills, Don Felder and Vernon Reid, among others. Bob Saget, Norman Lear and Joe Mantegna made appearances during the event.

The event helped raise money for organizations that look after the mental wellness of American veterans and first responders, as put together by the organization America Salutes You. Recipients of funds include the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the David Lynch Foundation, Headstrong and Entertainment Industries Council.

“This effort helps the first responders who risked their lives during the fires we had in Los Angeles,” Krieger says of why he participated in the event. “It’s been a bad year for us here as far as forest fires go.”

“A lot of our military men and women come back with PTSD, something I struggle with,” Navarro adds. “It’s an honor to play with my friends on this show and when we get together, have a great time, and share that with the vets everybody wins.”

“This show has become an annual highlight for Billy Gibbons and myself,” music director Martin Guigui tells Rolling Stone. “And this year’s heartfelt dedication to the mental wellness causes has created history making magical musical moments.”

The soundtrack album will be released Sunday as well. It will be available on CD as well as digitally.

America Salutes You Tracklist

1. “Sharp Dressed Man” – Billy Gibbons

2. “Black Magic Woman” – Emily Estefan

3. “Roadhouse Blues” – Sammy Hagar, Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

4. “Light My Fire” – Robby Krieger and Haley Reinhart

5. “Backdoor Man” – Orianthi, Dave Navarro, Robby Krieger

6. “I Get Evil” – Joe Bonamassa and Vernon Reid

7. “Love The One You’re With ” – Stephen Stills, Billy Gibbons, Haley Reinhart, Robby Krieger and Orianthi

8. “Crosstown Traffic” – Vernon Reid

9. “Hotel California” – Don Felder and Orianthi

10. “Low Rider” – Billy Gibbons and Friends

11. “Oh America” – Anthony Kearns and Laurence Juber