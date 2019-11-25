Robbie Robertson Unveils Tongue-in-Cheek Christmas Song ‘Happy Holidays’

Venerable songwriter Robbie Robertson has a new Christmas single out, available for digital download. It’s called “Happy Holidays” and features Robertson’s humorous take on wintertime festivities and cheer.

“Please don’t leave Old Saint Nick/Too much milk and cookies/’Cause by the time he gets round to us/He won’t be able to get/His fat ass down the chimney,” the former Band guitarist implores on the first verse.

Robertson said of the song in a statement, “We love Christmas and the holidays. [They] brings good cheer, and also stress and depression, so I wanted to do a song that celebrates both sides and have a little fun.”

Not only does “Happy Holidays” feature some relatable Yuletide gallows humor, it’s also for a good cause. Robertson’s proceeds from the single will be donated to the American Indian College Fund.

Robertson is the songwriter behind The Band’s 1977 Christmas classic, “Christmas Must Be Tonight,” from their final studio album Islands. He also penned and recorded an updated version for Scrooged, the 1988 A Christmas Carol adaptation starring Bill Murray.

Last week, Robertson made a rare live appearance at a reunion show for The Last Waltz at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The performance featured a mix of stars from The Band’s 1976 farewell concert as well as newcomers, including Emmylou Harris, Michael McDonald, Darius Rucker, Vince Gill, Margo Price and more.