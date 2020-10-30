Rob Zombie Previews First Album in Five Years With ‘The Triumph of King Freak’

Rob Zombie has released a new song, “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” from his upcoming seventh studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, out March 12th, 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

The track is a ferocious blast of big guitar metal, although halfway through Zombie deftly injects a tasteful bit of rap-rock as a searing solo gives way to a record-scratching breakdown. “King freak drinking blood in the arena,” Zombie growls, “King Freak taste the vectors of disease/King Freak destroy you while you’re on your knees.”

Zombie is also releasing “The Triumph of King Freak” as an exclusive 7-inch vinyl single, available today, October 30th. The B-side features another new Lunar Injection cut, “The Serenity of Witches.”

The Lunar Injection marks Zombie’s first new album since 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. The new record was produced by Zeuss, who also helmed The Electric Warlock.

In the nearly five years since The Lunar Injection, Zombie has focused primarily on his filmmaking. The same year The Lunar Injection arrived, 2016, he released 31, and in 2019 he released the final installment of his Firefly trilogy, 3 From Hell.