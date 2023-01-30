Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper Will Transform Into ‘Freaks on Parade’ This Summer

Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will reunite this summer for another haunted hayride around the United States. Industro-rock acts Ministry and Filter will open up each date of the tour. The bands are billing the trek as Freaks on Parade; the graveyard smashers previously toured together on a trek they dubbed the Gruesome Twosome in 2010.

“The summer’s Freaks on Parade was a smashing success so we are back bigger than ever,” Zombie commented on Instagram, referring to the tour he headlines with Mudvayne last year. “This is the super tour of the summer!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am local time via LiveNation.

During his time off the road, Zombie spent the past few years working on a new adaptation of The Munsters. “My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years!” he said at the time. The movie — which stars many of the actors who have starred in Zombie’s previous films, including his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily and collaborator Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman — came out last fall and is available to stream on Netflix.

Cooper, who keeps a relentless touring schedule, already has a string of headlining U.S. tour dates booked for the spring for a run he’s dubbed Too Close for Comfort. He’ll also be on the road for a fun of dates supporting Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on the Stadium Tour just before he links up with Zombie. Trending Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail Annie Wersching, Actress in ’24,’ Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Dead at 45 Eight Women Say the Same Man Raped or Assaulted Them. Now They’re Out for Justice ‘The Last of Us’ Presents an Achingly Beautiful Gay Love Story

Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper tour dates:

Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 5 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 8 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre