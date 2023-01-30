Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper Will Transform Into ‘Freaks on Parade’ This Summer
Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will reunite this summer for another haunted hayride around the United States. Industro-rock acts Ministry and Filter will open up each date of the tour. The bands are billing the trek as Freaks on Parade; the graveyard smashers previously toured together on a trek they dubbed the Gruesome Twosome in 2010.
“The summer’s Freaks on Parade was a smashing success so we are back bigger than ever,” Zombie commented on Instagram, referring to the tour he headlines with Mudvayne last year. “This is the super tour of the summer!”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am local time via LiveNation.
During his time off the road, Zombie spent the past few years working on a new adaptation of The Munsters. “My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years!” he said at the time. The movie — which stars many of the actors who have starred in Zombie’s previous films, including his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily and collaborator Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman — came out last fall and is available to stream on Netflix.
Cooper, who keeps a relentless touring schedule, already has a string of headlining U.S. tour dates booked for the spring for a run he’s dubbed Too Close for Comfort. He’ll also be on the road for a fun of dates supporting Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on the Stadium Tour just before he links up with Zombie.
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper tour dates:
Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 5 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 8 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Sept. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre