Hear ‘Rolling Stone’ Writer Rob Sheffield Recount the Remarkable Story of Stevie Nicks

The Wild Heart of Stevie Nicks marks first collaboration with Audible

OAKLAND - 1977: Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images)

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California.

Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield delves into the life and career of Stevie Nicks in a new audio project, The Wild Heart of Stevie Nicks, available exclusively via Audible.

Sheffield wrote and narrated the show, which starts with a look at her childhood, how her grandfather, a country singer, fueled her love of music, and how she spent the early years of her career waitressing and cleaning houses while writing songs on the side with her partner, Lindsey Buckingham. Sheffield also digs into Fleetwood Mac’s chaotic early days and how Nicks and Buckingham helped transformed the band into one of the biggest rock acts in the world.

The Wild Heart of Stevie Nicks will of course also explore the drama and excess that followed Nicks and Fleetwood Mac as they made Rumours and Tusk, though it will also offer a deep dive into Nicks’ remarkable solo career, as well as her friendships with musicians like Tom Petty and Prince.

The Wild Heart of Stevie Nicks is available to purchase for $7.95, or it comes free with a 30-day Audible trial. A handful of snippets are available to preview, while Sheffield also offers discusses the project in a behind-the-scenes video.

The production officially kicks off a new partnership between Rolling Stone and Audible to produce audio-only stories about some of the most storied figures in in music. Additional productions will be announced in the coming months.

