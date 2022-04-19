Rob Halford Gets ‘Biblical’ in Upcoming Book ‘Heavy Metal Scriptures’

Rob Halford has announced his new book that spans various facets of hard rock and heavy metal history. Biblical: Rob Halford’s Heavy Metal Scriptures, available for preorder, arrives Nov. 1 via Hachette Books.

The new tome — which follows his 2020 autobiography Confess — will feature serious in-depth stories alongside more playful commentary on what the Judas Priest frontman has learned through five decades as the Metal God while giving a behind-the-scenes look at rock & roll life. Topics span tours, tattoos, riffs, riders, drugs, devil horns and more.

“After my penitence with CONFESS, it’s time for me to be BIBLICAL and take our congregation through all the ins and out and ups and downs of what it takes to make the life of the Metal God,” Halford said in a statement. “So get comfy in your pew and prepare for the light of revelations by becoming BIBLICAL!”

In an interview before the release of Confess, which made Rolling Stone‘s “Best Music Books of 2020” list, Halford discussed when it’s appropriate to declare himself a Metal God. “I really feel it’s when I’m onstage. Everything changes when you hit the stage. Just getting out there and holding a mic, there’s something very tangible that shifts in me and suddenly it’s the Metal God,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s a bit like when Superman went into the phone booth and came out. Whereas he came out in a cape and tights, I come out in leather chaps.”

In October, Halford shocked fans when he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer the year prior; he was treated and is in remission, he said at the time.

Judas Priest have been nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction for their third time; Rock Hall fan voting is open through April 29. The group will embark on a tour through Europe this summer.