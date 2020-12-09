Riz Ahmed Announces Virtual Performance of ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed will take his new concept album virtual in The Long Goodbye: Online Edition, premiering December 19th.

Ahmed was originally slated to perform live shows in support of the album at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), but the pandemic caused the dates to be postponed until 2021. The digital adaptation of the album will contain music, storytelling, and archival footage.

The Long Goodbye: Online Edition is directed by Kirsty Housley and co-produced by BAM and the Manchester International Festival. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. ET on BAM’s website, starting at $6.75. However, purchasers of the postponed live shows are able to buy tickets on Wednesday.

Ahmed recently starred in Sound of Metal as Ruben Stone, a drummer who begins to lose his hearing. Directed by Darius Marder, the film premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival and was released on Amazon Prime Video on December 4th. “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone,” Rolling Stone wrote in its review. “And as the film makes abundantly clear, you don’t know what you’ve gained until you’re forced to face the loss of something taken for granted.”