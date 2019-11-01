Rivers Cuomo Pens Whimsical ‘Backflip’ Song for Netflix’s ‘Green Eggs and Ham’

Rivers Cuomo sings of executing back flips and conjuring magic on his “Backflip” theme song for Netflix’s original series, Green Eggs and Ham, which will premiere on November 8th. Created by Jared Stern and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, the new animated show is based on the classic Dr. Seuss book.

“Watch me back flip/Watch me back flip,” Cuomo sings on the punchy chorus. “Let me work my magic/Let me work my magic.”

“‘Backflip’ was something I’d been messing around with sonically and melodically, so I thought it might be a decent fit,’ Cuomo told Billboard about the song. “Being part of a Dr. Seuss show is an opportunity anyone would jump at — his books are part of the cultural fabric of everyone’s childhood.”

Green Eggs and Ham will feature the voices of Adam DeVine, Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key and Tracy Morgan, among others.

The Weezer frontman also said he has been working on their upcoming album, Van Weezer, which includes single, “The End of the Game,” and is due May 2020. “All of my creative energy is being directed there at the moment,” he added. The band will also appear on the soundtrack for Frozen 2, which will be released on November 15th.