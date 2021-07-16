Rivers Cuomo Teases Weezer’s Four-Album ‘Seasons’ Project on ‘Good Morning America’

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo offered a few more details about their upcoming project, Seasons, during an interview on Good Morning America Friday, July 16th

Seasons, as its title suggest, will comprise four albums; Cuomo said the band will release them next year, with each LP arriving on the first day of the season it’s tied to. “Spring is kind of like happy chill,” Cuomo said. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

Along with offering up those details, Weezer also shared a performance of their song “Hero” on GMA. The track appears on the band’s most recent album, Van Weezer, which was released in May. Van Weezer is Weezer’s second LP of 2021, having released OK Human — which they were able to complete alongside Van Weezer during the pandemic — in January.

Weezer are scheduled to finally kick off their previously delayed Hella Mega Stadium tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy later this month. The tour will launch July 24th at the Globe Life Field in Dallas and wrap September 6th at T Mobile Park in Seattle.