×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next The Five Numbers That Say Everything About the Music Industry in 2018 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Rivers Cuomo’s Quirky Video for New Solo Song ‘Two Broken Hearts’

Weezer frontman pairs acoustic ditty with Bitmoji characters and candid video footage

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rivers Cuomo has unveiled the quirky new video for “Two Broken Hearts,” the latest solo track from the Weezer frontman. The acoustic ditty tells the story of two people forming a relationship after exiting breakups; “You bring Häagen-Dazs, I got HBO / Laughing through our tears, that’s what friends are for,” Cuomo sings.

The DIY visual takes a literal approach to the song’s lyrics, using Bitmoji figures and candid video footage of Cuomo drinking water bottles and dancing to bring the lyrics to life.

“Standing on stage and being cheered on by thousands upon thousands of people is the best feeling in the whole world,” Cuomo wrote of the track on YouTube. “I cry from happiness…literally.” The singer added, “Song available now in a Kmart near you,” but it’s currently just available on iTunes.

“Two Broken Hearts” marks Cuomo’s second solo song of 2018, following the March release of “Medicine for Melancholy.” It remains unclear whether these solo tracks are one-off singles or if Cuomo is plotting a solo release after Weezer’s self-titled “Black Album” arrives on March 1st, 2019.

Weezer was the unlikely focus of a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that found Leslie Jones’ purist fan debated the merits of the band’s newer catalog with “ride-or-die” devotee Matt Damon. The sketch became a viral sensation, and while Cuomo was surprised SNL dedicated a whole segment to Weezer, the singer told Rolling Stone he hadn’t actually seen the sketch yet.

In This Article: Rivers Cuomo

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad