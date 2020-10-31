‘Alone U Elope’: Watch the Lyric Video for River Phoenix’s Band, Aleka’s Attic

On the 27th anniversary of River Phoenix’s death, his sister Rain has dropped a lyric video for his band Aleka Attic’s “Alone U Elope.”

The track features Flea on bass and Dermot Mulroney on cello. Animated by Chris Tucci, the video opens on a theater that reveals a ladder leading up to a mind. “I say/Let’s start with/Nothing,” River and Rain sing in unison. “And it’s apart from/Something/That was all along a/Trusting.”

Rain shared the previously unreleased singles “Alone U Elope” and “2×4” on August 23rd, on what would have been River’s 50th birthday. “The lyrics are really poetic, and there’s something about it that feels like it’s kind of duet-y with he and I, more gentle and melancholy,” she told Flood magazine. She added of the latter track: “River’s vocal is just amazing on it, especially at the end. And I love Flea’s bass on it. It’s so groovy. It makes me dance every time I hear it.”

Alone U Elope is currently available for preorder via LaunchLeft, Rain’s label and podcast. The limited-edition vinyl comes in purple and blue/green swirl. The album artwork features a photo of River in braids, taken by Michael Stipe. You can watch Stipe, Flea, and Mulroney share memories with Rain on a recent podcast episode.