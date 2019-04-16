Watch Rival Sons Light Up Empty Theater in Rousing ‘Too Bad’ Video

Rival Sons play a feverish version of “Too Bad” to an empty theater in the song’s new video. The clip cuts between polished shots and grainy, VHS-quality footage, adding an eerie touch to the hard rock band’s performance.

“You miss me so much/And now you’re burning with that old flame, yearning for my old game,” howls frontman Jay Buchanan over bluesy, detuned riffs and deft triplet drum fills. “You tremble when you hear my name/You miss me so much/Well, that’s too bad.”

“Too Bad” highlights the California band’s recently issued sixth LP, Feral Roots, which also features the previously issued “Do Your Worst,” “Back in the Woods,” “Look Away” and the title-track.

Rival Sons are currently touring behind the album on a headlining North American run that continues April 17th in Philadelphia and runs through May. Their summer itinerary also includes festival spots at Bonnaroo and Woodstock 50.