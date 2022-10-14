Rival Sons Go Full ‘Kill Bill’ in New Video ‘Nobody Wants to Die’

“Nobody wants to die, but they know they’re gonna have to,” Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan howls in the band’s first new music since 2019’s Feral Roots. “Nobody Wants to Die” arrives with a cinematic video directed by Éli Sokhn that lives up to the song’s title, a blood-and-bombs tale of a mysterious Preacher doing a deadly battle with a gang of killers. Buchanan plays the Preacher, while his bandmates, wielding chains, clubs, and knives, are the heavies. Set in a desolate desert town, the video has Kill Bill grindhouse vibes for days and is a literal blast — but we won’t spoil it for you.

The hard-charging “Nobody Wants to Die” — with a wicked solo from the group’s Scott Holiday — is the first single off the band’s upcoming album Darkfighter, which is due March 10 and once again unites the California band with Nashville super-producer Dave Cobb.

“You live your life knowing that the sword of Damocles is hanging over your head by a thread. You’re fully aware of the impermanence of your existence, but you can’t think about it all the time — or it’ll fuck your life up,” Buchanan says of the new song in a statement. “It doesn’t matter who you are; the great equalizer is coming. I was thinking of this because the music sounded like pursuit.”

Rival Sons will play a special show at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

Darkfighter tracklist:

“Mirrors”

“Nobody Wants to Die”

“Bird in the Hand”

“Bright Light”

“Rapture”

“Guillotine”

“Horses Breath”

“Darkside”