Watch Rita Wilson Find Hope After Heartbreak in ‘Throw Me a Party’ Video

Rita Wilson shared a moving new video for her single, “Throw Me a Party,” which appears on her new album, Halfway to Home, out today, March 29th.

The Patrick Tracy-Directed clip moves between footage of Wilson performing the song and a narrative sequence in which a woman is diagnosed with cancer. The video’s most heartbreaking scenes, however, are balanced by moments of hope as the woman’s friends and family receive letters and keepsakes from her after she’s gone, then gather for a night of joyful remembrance.

Both the song and video for “Throw Me a Party” were inspired by Wilson’s own breast cancer diagnosis and a conversation she had with her husband, Tom Hanks. “I had so many different thoughts,” Wilson recalled. “You’re scared, anxious, you think about your own mortality. So I had a serious discussion with my husband that if anything happens, what I’d like is a party, a celebration.”

Halfway to Home follows Wilson’s 2018 album, Bigger Picture. She has a handful of live date scheduled this spring, most notably a performance at Stagecoach, which takes place April 26th through 28th in Indio, California.

