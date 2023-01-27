Rita Ora Recreates Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Video as She Confirms Taika Waititi Marriage

Rita Ora is a heartbroken bride in the video for her new single “You Only Love Me,” but that doesn’t mean that she’s not one happy married lady in real life. On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her new single, Ora confirmed that she tied the knot with movie director Taika Waititi.

“Yes. Here we are,” Ora told the host of Heart Radio Breakfast, per People. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!”

The video for her new single opens with a compilation of videos of her famous friends sending congratulations for her marriage, before the video transitions into Ora getting ready for a wedding that becomes a disaster.

“You only love me when/The whiskey’s pouring/Four in the morning,” Ora sings in the chorus. The video sees the star as she’s surrounded by colorful bridesmaids who seem to want to make Ora’s big moment about them.

The visual ends with Ora walking over to a giant castle for her big wedding, before realizing that the castle has been set on fire.

“With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” Ora said in a press release. “Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music.”

“You Only Love Me” is the first taste of a “new era,” Ora confirmed on her Instagram. “I’m so proud of the new music I’ve been working on and have been dying to share it with you all!” she said. “I love you so much, thank you for being with me.”

Aside from a slew of collaborations and 2020’s “How to Be Lonely,” this is the first taste of a new album from Ora since 2018’s Phoenix, which featured “For You,” “Girls,” and “Anywhere.”