Rita Ora Performs ‘You Only Love Me,’ Talks Marriage and New Album on ‘Fallon’

Newly married Rita Ora appeared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show to perform her latest single “You Only Love Me,” the song that essentially announced her marriage to director Taika Waititi.

Like the video, her Tonight Show performance was wedding-themed, with Ora and her dancers/bridesmaids making clever use of a dais table.

Earlier in the show, Ora sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new single and married life with Waititi, as well as show off her emerald engagement ring.

Ora also confirmed that “You Only Me Love” is the first sampling of a new album that will come out later this year. “I’m so excited about this music… because I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years, my life has changed drastically, and making the decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is kind of a big decision, so it got me writing again, and I got inspired by love even though it sounds cheesy,” Ora said.

Additionally, Ora sat down with Fallon and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter for a game of True Confessions: