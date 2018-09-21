Rolling Stone
Rita Ora Dances With Stranger in Video for New Song ‘Let You Love Me’

Track appears on pop singer’s upcoming second LP, ‘Phoenix’

Rita Ora laments a self-destructive relationship on her polished new single “Let You Love Me.”

“Every time it gets too real/ And every time I feel like sabotaging/ I start running again/ And every time I push away/ I really wanna say that I’m sorry,” she sings over airy synths and rattling programmed drums. On the chorus, she ponders, “What’s the matter with me?” and admits, “I wish that I could let you love me.”

Ora promoted the song with a sleek video that finds the singer locking eyes and dancing with a stranger at a house party. “Let You Let Me” is the first single from Ora’s upcoming second LP, Phoenix, which follows her 2012 debut, Ora.

The 12-track record will also feature several previously released singles, including “Anywhere,” the Ed Sheeran-co-written “Your Song” and all-star “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. Several other major collaborations on the album include the Liam Payne-featured “For You,” Rudimental team-up “Summer Love” and Avicii-helmed “Lonely Together.”

