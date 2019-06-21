×
Rolling Stone
Rita Ora Grooves in Sultry New Video for Tiesto, Jonas Blue Collaboration ‘Ritual’

Trio follows up with visuals for new single

Tiësto, Rita Ora and Jonas Blue teamed up for their new collaborative song “Ritual” in May, and the trio has followed it up with a new colorful, dance-driven video. In the clip, a bevy of dancers strike poses that form different shapes. Ora joins them and is also seen on a pedestal as they move around her.

In the sultry clip, Rita Ora hits choreographed cues with her grooving cohorts as she sings the song about lust’s lingering effects. “And I’ll always/Say your name like a prayer/Oh when you touch me there/Oh, you’ll always be my ritual,” she sings on the euphoric chorus. “Always love you all through the night/Be there when the sun is rising/Oh, you’ll always be my ritual.”

Last month, Ora unveiled a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” and she also joined forces with Kygo to perform “Carry On” on The Tonight Show. In March, Ora released the new video for “Only Want You” from her sophomore LP, 2018’s Phoenix.

Rolling Stone
