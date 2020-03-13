Rita Ora Learns to Love Herself on New Single ‘How To Be Lonely’

Rita Ora has released a new single, “How To Be Lonely.” The track was written by Lewis Capaldi, who also played guitar and sang background vocals on the tune.

“This song is inspired by lots of different periods of my life; times where I’ve come to realize that we’re all valuable people, something we should cherish, and that while connections are important, we don’t ever need the approval of others,” Ora said in a statement. “When you’re alone, remember that you are enough and that you have the strength to make your own choices. Enjoy being you!”

She posted a video of herself with Capaldi on Twitter and added, “I’ve wanted to share this with you for so long!!! All your support means everrrrrrything to me, I wouldn’t be here without you and I want to see your reactions!”

#HOWTOBELONELY IS OUT NOW!! I’ve wanted to share this with you for so long!!! All your support means everrrrrrything to me, I wouldn't be here without you and I want to see your reactions! ⚡️⚡️ Listen here!!! https://t.co/DnSDslZ1Tl @LewisCapaldi pic.twitter.com/0kgQH1gQ6c — Rita Ora ⚡️ (@RitaOra) March 13, 2020

“How To Be Lonely” is Ora’s first new music in 2020. Her last album, Phoenix, dropped in 2018. She will appear in upcoming film TWIST alongside Michael Caine and Lena Headey, playing the female iteration of the Artful Dodger.