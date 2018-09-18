Rita Ora Details New Album ‘Phoenix’

Rita Ora will release her long-awaited second album, Phoenix, November 23rd. The album is available to pre-order and the pop singer is set to release a new single, “Let You Love Me,” September 21st.

Phoenix arrives six years after Ora’s 2012 debut, Ora. Over the past few years, Ora has released several singles that will appear on the record, including “Your Song,” “Anywhere” and “Girls,” which featured Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX.

In a statement, Ora said of Phoenix, “One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way. I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me to create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times, I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on.”

A full track list for Phoenix has yet to be released. However, per Amazon, the record will include several previously released collaborations including, “For You,” a record with Liam Payne that first appeared on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, “Summer Love,” a track with Rudimental, and “Lonely Together,” a song with Avicii that was released last year before the producer/DJ’s death in April.

While Ora’s singles have generally cracked the Top 10 on the U.K. pop charts, she’s struggled to achieve similar success on the Billboard Hot 100. Instead, she most recently drew criticism for her “Girls” collaboration, which many accused of perpetuating queer stereotypes in its attempts to earnestly discuss bisexuality.

Ora apologized for the messaging, saying the song “was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life.” She added, “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I’m learning to feel about who I am.”