See Rita Ora Showcase Different Versions of Herself in New ‘Only Want You’ Video

Rita Ora displays different versions of herself in her new video for “Only Want You.” The clip is for the recently remixed version of the song, which features 6lack. The original tune appears on her sophomore LP, 2018’s Phoenix.

The Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual opens on Ora expressing frustration to a friend on the phone about being slandered in the press. She heads to a diner to relax, but the paparazzi are quick on her heels. A kind waitress, who is also portrayed by Ora, sneaks her out the back door. Later, Ora flaunts her glamorous side as she sings a capella before taking a stage to perform in a glittery gown.

While the video touches on fame and its pitfalls, the song’s themes hone in on devotion and not wanting to start anew. “I don’t want another night/Trying to find another you, another rock bottom,” she laments in the opening verse. The chorus reaffirms the sentiment: “I don’t want somebody like you, I only want you.”

Ora is in the midst of her world tour in support of Phoenix. This leg of the tour runs through May and travels through Australia, Asia and Europe, with one show scheduled stateside on March 30th at the Statler Ballroom in Dallas, Texas.