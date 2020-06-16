 Riot Fest Postponed Until 2021, My Chemical Romance Headlines - Rolling Stone
Riot Fest Postponed Until 2021, My Chemical Romance Headlines

The Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, Run the Jewels, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory also performing

Gerard WayGerard Way in concert at Brixton Academy, London, Britain - 23 Jan 2015

Chicago's Riot Fest announced that its 2020 September fest will take place in 2021.

Richard Isaac/Lnp/Shutterstock

A summer replete with festival postponements and cancellations has now stretched into fall, as Chicago’s Riot Fest announced that its 2020 September fest will take place in 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fest will now take place in Douglas Park September 17 to 19, 2021. The first wave of performers includes 2020 headliners My Chemical Romance, as well as the Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, Run the Jewels, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Circle Jerks and more. Tickets purchased for the 2020 fest will be transferred to 2021 and those who already purchased them will have access to a preview party before the fest. Refunds are also available.

Since COVID-19 began spreading across the world in March, most festivals and events have been canceled or postponed — from Austin’s SXSW to fellow Chicago fest Lollapalooza.

“The first wave lineup offers a taste of what’s to come — and while it might be difficult to imagine a September in Chicago without Riot Fest, it’ll surely be worth the wait,” the fest said in a release.

“We are working on new health and safety protocols, which will continue to evolve as new guidelines are issued by public health authorities, to ensure the festival is safe and comfortable for everyone to attend,” the website reads.

