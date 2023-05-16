Foo Fighters, the Cure, Turnstile Top 2023 Riot Fest Lineup

Foo Fighters, the Cure, Turnstile, and more are headed to Chicago for Riot Fest 2023, taking place Sept. 15 through 17 at Douglass Park.

Foo Fighters will headline night one, with Baltimore hardcore heroes Turnstile also getting top-billing. On night two, Ben Gibbard will pull double duty as the Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie 20th anniversary tour hits Riot Fest, along with a set from Queens of the Stone Age. And night three will feature performances from the Cure and the Mars Volta.

The rest of the Riot Fest lineup features an array of new and old favorites from the extended rock/punk/emo universe, with a few left-field choices thrown in there as well. Among them: Kim Gordon, 100 Gecs, 070 Shake, Death Grips, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tegan and Sara, the Gaslight Anthem, Insane Clown Posse, Thursday, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, PUP, Screaming Females, White Reaper, Ani DiFranco, Bowling for Soup, Johnny Beth, and Eshu Tune (the hip-hop alias of comedian Hannibal Buress).

Tickets for Riot Fest 2023 are on sale now via the festival’s website, where you can also find a full lineup. Trending ‘Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)’: Why Taylor Swift Shouldn’t Rewrite Her Own History ‘Do Everything I Say’: 10 Women Claim Comedian Chris D’Elia Preyed on Them Paul Hollywood Has Seduced Many a Woman With Baked Goods The C-Word Is Everywhere Right Now — And Not in a Bad Way

For the Foo Fighters, Riot Fest is one of many festival shows they have scheduled this summer (as well as a handful of headlining dates) as they return to the road following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band is also set to release a new album, But Here We Are, in June.

Meanwhile, death Cab for Cutie/Postal Service will kick off their joint 20th-anniversary tour in September, while Turnstile will spend much of the spring and summer opening for Blink-182 on their reunion tour. And the Cure — after a bit of squabbling with Ticketmaster — just launched their first North American tour in seven years, which will continue through early July.